IAG makes betting shareholders nervous about normality for this summer

So far, IAG stocks looked like they were drawing a right triangle a consolidation mode of the important rises that it had since the end of last January when the price started from the area of ​​1.50 euros and that took the price two months later to 2.50 euros.

This consolidation, which begins to take place in mid-March, is characterized by a pattern of clearly decreasing maximums and a little more diffuse minimums but until now they were increasing.

However, in today’s session many investors are beginning to be desperate to see that this summer is not going to be so blistener as a priori it was thought since the United Kingdom leaves out of the category of safe zone, at least for now, the Canary Islands.

Evolution of IAG Eduardo Bolinches shares

From two months ago I have been questioning thatEU the price is actually setting up a triangle rectangleRather, I speak in my closing summaries of the session of a trading range between 2.10 euros at the bottom and 2.56 euros at the top. And while it is true that at the top we have a clear pattern of decreasing maximums, at the bottom it is not really so evident that their minimums are increasing and that is where the problem lies.

Since last March 23, we do not have closures below 2.23 euros and that is what is being threatened in today’s session, which doubles its importance as it is a weekly closing.

Therefore and in conclusion, the risk of corrective continuity is important if indeed we see closings in today’s session below 2.23 euros. In fact, if necessary, I see very feasible the ccontinuity from the drop to the area of ​​2.15 and even 2.10 euros where we got it on March 24.

It is clear that all those investors who have entered with long-term vocation seeking recovery to pre-Covid levels should mantener tranquility and not being carried away by short-termism. Despite this, it is also possible that if we actually see closings below 2.23 euros, make a partial exit that does not exceed half to be able to enter before the supposed bullish turn signal that we will see in the area prone to it between 2.15 and 2.10 euros.