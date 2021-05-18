IAG lands again after bad reading for strengthening its balance sheet

IAG does not seem to slow down the overreaction of investors in the market after announcing the issue of convertible bonds in shares worth 830 million euros and maturing in 2028. Today it is expected that issuance and disbursement with annual fixed interest of 1.125%, which will be paid at the semester and a conversion price of 3.3694 euros, which will be in the middle part of the advertised range.

The objective, the search for money, the reinforcement of liquidity for current expenses, which are numerous while the figures continue to show fixed costs without the recovery, and therefore the aircraft occupancy rates, arriving. For now, as Renta 4 reminds us, IAG’s liquidity position at the end of March reached 10,500 million euros. But let’s not forget either that the company spends a whopping 200 million euros per week on a fixed basis, according to its forecasts for this second quarter of the year, waiting for better times.

This fact has marked losses in the stock market of up to three consecutive sessions that reach 8.5% but from which it recovered last Friday with advances that touched, with the upward run of the Ibex, almost 2.5%, to fall again this Monday 3%. The value, however, maintains its consolidation with losses that were close to 1% in the last month, although the advances persisted since the beginning of the year for the value that reached and exceeded 24.3%.

IAG quote

After the results, which do not involve forecasts, Bankinter lowered the target price of the security up to 2.9 euros per share from the previous 3.20, even maintaining the purchase advice while JPMorgan has done the same days later up to 2.7 euros per share from the previous 2.85. The bearish DE Shaw & Co has also remained since last May 11 with a short position to the rise equivalent to 0.51% of its capital.

For the Investment Strategies technical analyst, José Antonio González, the lateral or consolidation phase at IAG “gains traction over the weeks, a laterality of around 2,683 / 2,575 as resistance and 2 euros as support. The contracting activity gives up positions inviting not to make purchase / sale decisions in the medium term as long as the price does not manage to resolve the aforementioned lateral process, while the price is consolidating in the very short term under its moving average of 40 periods or medium term ”.

IAG on daily chart with mean amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Technical IAG

Continuing with the technical aspect of the security, the Investment Strategies premium indicators attribute consolidation to it and give it a slightly higher score of 7 points out of the 10 totals for the security. The mixed trend, in the medium term, shows bearish and long-term bullish for the value. The total moment, in its two aspects, is positive. While the volume shows growing in the medium and long term. On the negative side, the downward trend of the value in the medium term and volatility stand out: it is growing in the medium and long term as well.

“In a valuation by ratios and with an EPS estimated for the end of 2021 of -0.33 € / share (revised downwards after the publication of 1Q21 figures), we do not see an upward trend in the share beyond the volatility by timely news. It is foreseeable that it will close 2021 with negative Equity and continue with an absolutely retained income statement. The risk is very remarkable. Based on our fundamental valuation, we are negative with the value, the risk is currently very high ”, says María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies.

Fundamental IAGs

