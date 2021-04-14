IAG in the 30% Ibex 35 advance club

IAG: among the best values ​​of the Ibex 35 so far this year

Vaccination, vaccination and more vaccination, although the crux of this cursed network in which the coronavirus has put us only knows how to implement immunization as quickly as possible. And for the moment, although the doses are reaching more amounts and at a better rate, they collide with reality: the levels are still low and the rate may put us at risk that when summer comes we will not have the desired immunization.

Added to this are doubts. The ongoing changes over the age range of who to inoculate the AstraZeneca vaccine, rejected by many for thrombus cases around the world, as well as the lack of a quick formula to decide what to do with those who have already received it. the first dose increases the uncertainty. And the problems with Janssen and the thrombi in the US that have stopped their arrival in Europe.

The data does not help, with cuts in Europe of the numbers forecast for the recovery this year that take a quarter, at least in the case of Spain until well into 2022, the implementation of the European Funds and the return to activity, while the fourth wave of the coronavirus begins.

All this does not create the perfect storm in the case of IAG (Iberia), far from it, but it helps investors to keep up their doubts about how the value can do it in this situation and delay, at least, purchases . This is reflected in the market in which it has already lost 7.47% in the last 20 sessions and cut 9% from the highs for the year.

IAG price analysis

But there are also rays of light on the horizon. Among them, it remains among the Top4 of the selective, together with Bankinter, PharmaMar Sabadell forming the 30% club, the annual and higher revaluation that these values ​​mark. To this is added, for example, that the United Kingdom decides that its nationals can travel to Spain without quarantine on their return in the month of July. Remember that 1 in 4 foreign tourists who come to Spain is of that nationality.

The premium indicators of Ei highlight that IAG marks a note of 9 out of 10. With an upward trend in the medium and long term, a total slow positive moment as well as the fast one while the volume of business also, in its two medium and long slopes term is increasing. Only negatively, the volatility that in both cases is increasing.

IAG ”recovers positions in the short term from its simple moving average of 40 periods or the medium term, whose slope remains positive and allows the price to approach again the resistance zones to be beaten, comprised around 2.683 / 2,575 euros per share. However, the reduced contracting activity reduces the reliability of the recovery movement ”, according to the technical analyst of Investment Strategy, José Antonio González.

IAG on daily chart with Average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

IAG technical analysis

From the fundamental point of view IAG “in a valuation by ratios and with an EPS estimated for the end of 2021 of -0.28 € / share (revised downwards after the publication of 2020 figures and after updating the number of securities of the company after the capital increase) we do not see an upward trend in the stock beyond the volatility due to specific news. The market expects losses in 2021 that are only 80% different from last year. The market discounts its estimated book value for the end of 2021 by more than 14v, an excessive multiple for a company with an absolutely retained income statement ”.

