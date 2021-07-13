IAG has a potential of 35.5%

IAG with market potential of 35.5%

Analysts continue to trust IAG (Iberia), albeit with reservations, observing the long road ahead to recover what was lost in the sector perhaps most affected by the pandemic, tourism. From Sabadell they consider that their recommendation on the value continues to be, buy. And remember that UK business for the airline holding company represents 33% of total sales globally. Just yesterday it truncated the advances with cuts of 3.61%,

And if the travel limitations end for vaccinated English tourists, as it seems, that would support, they point out from the bank, their estimate of reaching 60% of its capacity in the third quarter, in a comparison with the same in 2019. And although its progress is greater than 20% per year, the distance with precovid levels still exceeds 60% for IAG.

From Renta 4, Iván San Félix, The firm’s financial analyst highlights that they have adjusted their passenger traffic forecasts, which they expect to begin to notice significantly from the third quarter of the year, he considers that your offer compared to 2019 will drop 57%. He expects these levels to recover in 2024 as an estimate, although demand even in 2025 will continue to be worse than at pre-crisis levels.

It also highlights that IAG presents, in a comparison with its European counterparts worse performance in the market, since it has very positive factors that contribute to it, in the case of its greater visibility in the face of recovery, the leadership where it operates, its current liquidity and management discipline.

IAG comparing the evolution with its competitors

Finally, your recommendation on the value reaches a price of 2.82 euros per share, with 35.5% potential and the improvement until overweight to IAG. All this, they say from Renta 4, after using the historical average EV / EBITDA of 5.4v with a forecast for 2024, the first year expected from figures prior to the pandemic, less net debt and other adjustments.

While UBS bets on Iberia in a sector that, they say, they continue to view with caution. Despite this, their recommendation is to buy, while they closely follow their return to normality and profitability. So does Bank of America, which considers IAG and Easyjet its favorites in a sector, which it considers that in general terms it will recover, even despite the Delta variant, for which it fell on the market yesterday.

And the American entity believes that the market should look further and focus on the recovery of reserves and cash flows that are to come from the third quarter. To that would be added, the return of the transatlantic routes and the cost savings that IAG has to show for itself.

The Investment Strategies premium indicators show us an upwardly revised total score of 6 points out of 10 possible, in consolidation mode and improved by half a point. Among the best, we see the long-term uptrend, the slow total moment that is positive, the volume of business in the medium and long term that is increasing.

Among the worst, stands out the downtrend in the medium term, the fast total moment that is negative and the amplitude range, the volatility of the value in the medium and long term, in its two aspects, which is increasing.

And finally, we get closer to the real time of value, which accumulates an advance since last January 4 of 16.25% with a certain recovery from the levels of the beginning of the month, but with great caution.

IAG annual share price

