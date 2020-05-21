Related news

IAG goes public this Thursday despite having become the first ‘fallen angel’ of the Ibex 35 in this coronavirus crisis. The group of airlines rebounds 4.15% -in front of the index- even after the credit rating agency S&P has lowered its rating to the ‘junk bond’ category.

This snip from the investment grade to the category that is also known as ‘high yield’ goes unnoticed on the stock market, as analysts they were already discounting that the reduction would come sooner than later, as explained by some portfolio managers. From the risk measurement agency they have lowered their note from ‘BBB-’ to ‘BB’.

The reduction comes with the accounts of the first quarter of IAG on the table, a period in which the Spanish-British group has lost 1,683 million euros without discounting extraordinary. In this sense, the S&P report highlights that, “although is taking steps to mitigate the collapse of air travel demand in recent months, we do not anticipate that this will be enough to fully offset the steep drop in revenue. ”

New normal to the downside

Looking ahead to next year, S&P expects a rebound in the airline business still far from back to normal prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. The firm’s estimates go through a joint billing for the sector 30% lower than that of the financial year 2019. As regards IAG, the agency considers that “the adjusted Ebitda increasing to between 3,000 million and 3,500 million euros” .

The airline sector was among the most targeted for the rating cut by rating firms. In this sense, to the dramatic reduction of its global business are added the maintenance obligations and flight rights, in addition to the reimbursement commitments for tickets not used. A fatal cocktail for the liquidity of the sector that has been attempted to compensate with salary reductions for senior management, dividend cancellation and additional lines of credit.

Eligible by the ECB

Regarding this point, it should be noted that the cut for IAG has not come alone. S&P has also proceeded to cut the German Lufthansa’s note down to ‘junk bond’, so that they have accompanied themselves on their journey as ca fallen angels ’.

In anticipation of circumstances like this, several large central banks – including the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) – have recently admitted newly downgraded non-investment grade bonds as part of their eligible assets in their programs purchase or guarantee to provide liquidity to financial institutions.

.