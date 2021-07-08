IAG continues to take off to the sound of tourists

Iberia tries to recover positions to the sound of tourism

It is so much and of such a different invoice that IAG (Iberia) must assimilate each and every day, with information, positive and negative, good and bad about recovery, tourism and of course vaccination, that the value does not win for scares. Even if when favorable news arrives, How is the case, investors give themselves a tribute. However, what everyone is waiting for is the determining factor that is needed for recovery. We talk about himimmunization, which, with the summer already underway, is being delayed, as in the case of the United States. July 4 has arrived and vaccinations are below expectations.

Also the variants of the virus that make their own, as well as the relaxation measures and the levels reached of the coronavirus among young people, with incidences that, in some parts of Spain, exceed 1,200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Unvaccinated groups, which increase the levels of infections and continue to delay the desired recovery.

But in the midst of that maelstrom, IAG resurfaces these days with a rebound that exceeds 8.5% in just three days, despite yesterday’s final cut. What the Delta variant of the Covid-19 was taking away from the value, as well as the doubts in the Brussels examination of the purchase of Air Europa by Iberia, is provided in the price by the improvement of Spain in the arrival of international tourists this summer. Forecasts that speak of 16.9 million, that on Monday they even changed the initial price in the stock session to clearly positive and that they have given it a new boost in the price.

Tourism forecasts for this summer in Spain

In its graph we see how IAG, even with yesterday’s comeback, finally closed in negative, although with an upward background of no less than 8.8% in the three preceding sessions. Thus the dynamics of the last month continues to be clearly negative for the value that yields 8% and is already moving away no less than 18% from the maximums of the year. So far this year, it maintains the rate, although reduced to an advance in 2021 of 22% for the value.

It is not about levels or similar to the prepandemic, because they are at 65% no less, but they are an incentive for IAG that was already bled to double digits in the previous month. But it will be necessary to be very attentive to the arrival of the British tourist, since London lifts its restrictions, but maintains them for travelers abroad to countries like Spain except the Balearic Islands.

IAG annual share price

For José Antonio González, Investment Strategies technical analyst, “the falls in recent sessions have reached the area of ​​previous resistance, now converted into potential support areas, which are also an approximation to its 200-period simple moving average or long-term. Drilling of the cited levels it would allow sales to attack the area of ​​1.47 euros per share ”.

IAG on daily chart with mean amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

IAG chart technical analysis

The Investment Strategies technical indicators place IAG with a slight improvement up to 6 total points out of 10 possible for value. With an uptrend in the long term, but a bearish trend in the short, with a mixed total moment, where the fast moves negative and the slow moves positive. The volume of business, in both aspects, in the medium and also in the long term, is increasing for IAG, while the volatility of the value, average in terms of the amplitude range, is decreasing both in the medium and long term.

