IAGaccording to the readings obtained through the Trading machine, intended for analysis and short-term operations, the IAG price presents a positive moment with a bulky trading volume, a rapid recovery that leads to overbought readings and that has one of the highest short-term volatilities of the Ibex 35 index.

IAG Readings on the Short-Term Trading Machine

The IAG price is in full attack on the intermediate resistance of 3,021 euros per share, a level projected from the highs on April 9, 20. The attack comes as a result of the growing structure that starts from the annual lows of 1.80 euros per share, in a context of bulky volatility and bullish excesses. In this sense, until we attend a decisively positive resolution of the aforementioned level, we will not consider a scenario of updating targets upwards towards the gap or bearish gap that is established at 3,946 euros per share.

IAG on daily chart with Trading Activity (window with blue background), Stochastic Oscillator (window with green background) and Medium Amplitude Range (window with yellow background)

