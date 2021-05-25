IAG and Meliá Hotels: will they get the summer back?

When 2021 began, hope was paramount. After the more than dark 2020 dominated by a pandemic, for the first time in many generations a radical change of life for all. And to that was added an unprecedented punishment for the global economy and the singular in the case of specific sectors. Among the worst hit, tourism is a fundamental sector in the Spanish economy. The drop was of such magnitude that it went from representing 12 out of every 100 euros of our GDP to just 5.5 euros.

Contribution to GDP

We were left without travelers, neither for leisure nor for business and the restrictions were tightening the fence, even the perimeter confinements, which except for strict work reasons, prevented us from moving. That also prevented that while other sectors, although at a slow pace, were adding after the crisis, tourism, has barely moved.

And so we come to May 2021, in which, if we took a still photo, we would see that we are in what we could call “the moment of truth”, also throughout the world. Spain has just opened its doors to travelers from safe non-EU countries, without controls therefore upon arrival in Spain, from Japan to Australia and also to the United Kingdom where they come from, 1 in 4 tourists, who in the past, came to our country.

The jug of cold water, from London, since the Government remembers that, for the moment, it is not recommended to come to our country. Although many Britons hope that the lifting of these measures in the medium term, will make them enjoy the holidays with a return already free of tests and preventive confinements.

A first step for two companies, IAG and Meliá Hotels, who are only waiting for this, while trying to rebuild themselves, in the best possible way, both inside and outside the market.

IAG (Iberia) continues to seek liquidity day by day, with the 200 million euros per week that this quasi-stop costs it, with just 45% average occupancy on its flights in the first quarter of the year and constantly seeking liquidity to sustain the situation . And it turns in summer with short and medium-haul trips, since they will be the ones that predominate in the summer season.

In May, the value is slightly negative, with only cuts of 1.3% for the value and 2.8% in the last 20 sessions, while so far this year it still gains 27.5%.

IAG price analysis

Meanwhile, Melia Hotels moves with progressive, but selective openings, waiting, this time, to be the winner: that the openings produced with the increasingly widespread immunization in the countries serve as a real passport for the first great acid test: the summer with a large part of the population vaccinated, which would leave us in a real scenario of tourist recovery. It expects to open 70% of its hotels for this season.

In May, the stock almost repeats prices, without appreciable movements so far this month, with a decline of just 1.58% in the last 20 sessions. So far this year, it has gained 19.7% in the market.

Melia Hotels price analysis

For the moment, the values ​​have not done well in May, although in yesterday’s session, after reading that reopening, the assumption of other possibilities of greater and better depth were added: on June 7, tourists from all countries with If there is not full freedom of movement, including the US, they will be able to enter Spain, after vaccination authorized by the WHO or the EMA. Already for next July 1, the digital green certificate is expected, which is how the so-called passport has been called that will provide information on whether the person is vaccinated or has tested negative in a PCR.

Internal tourism will also be of fundamental importance, more than we could ever point out. Despite the already massive vaccination, the coronavirus is still there and it is possible that the general precaution will lead us to move more within the borders. At the moment the improvement in consumption is evident, at least with a card. Only in May, CaixaBank highlights an increase of 8% among others in leisure and hospitality. In addition, the increase in spending with foreign cards is advancing at a rate of 10%. Quite an incentive.

Reservations, although they are a point of hope, do not guarantee results, at least in the case of Meliá where cancellations are allowed at the last minute. But forecasts suggest that this year Spain expects to receive up to 45 million foreign tourists. It is about half compared to 2019, remember, a record year. But it would more than double the arrivals of 2020, which barely, with a fall of 77%, reached 19 million.

We still have important obstacles to overcome, such as immediately leaving that amber list in which the United Kingdom has placed us, which leaves us with return quarantine and PCRs when we return to the British Isles from Spain, and from which we hope to leave. before July.

Experts point out that caution remains with respect to both stocks, IAG and Meliá Hotels, but the real reopening may be the great start in the takeoff of these cyclical stocks that they hope to achieve as anticipated since the beginning of the year.

At the moment, in its technical aspect, the Ei analyst José Antonio González tells us that at IAG “the lateral or consolidation phase gains traction over the weeks, a laterality comprised around 2,683 / 2,575 as resistance and 2 / 1.95 euros as support. The contracting activity yields positions inviting not to make purchase / sale decisions in the medium term as long as the price does not manage to resolve the aforementioned lateral process, while the price is consolidating in the very short term under its moving average of 40 periods or medium term ”.

IAG on daily chart with Average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

IAG technical analysis

According to the premium indicators of Ei, IAG reaches a score of 6 out of 10 with a long upward trend, an upward moment in both aspects and increasing long-term volume, compared to the downward medium-term trend, the medium-term volume also decreasing and increasing volatility in the medium and long term.

In the case of Meliá Hotels, the Investment Strategies technical analyst highlights that “it manages to consolidate in the short term around its simple moving average of 40 periods or in the medium term, approaching the resistance of 7.40 euros per share , current annual highs and, whose surpassing, would enable purchases to update upward targets towards the area of ​​8.40 euros per share. With the passage of the sessions, the lateral process that presents its support at the height of 6.15 euros per share is strengthened “.

Meliá Hotels in daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Melia Hotels technical analysis

If we pay attention to what the Investment Strategies premium indicators indicate, Meliá Hotels reaches 8 points out of 10 possible. With an upward trend and a positive moment, in both cases on both sides and the long-term volume increasing. On the negative side, the increasing volatility in both cases, in the medium and long term, and the decreasing medium-term volume.

In short, two values, which if the expectations of the opening of the sector are met, can definitely take off and which are at a very similar relative level: with some laterality in recent times, waiting for good events to materialize. However, caution will remain a degree.

