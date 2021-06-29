IAG, Aena and Meliá fall on the Ibex 35 this Monday

Worst Ibex 35 values ​​Monday: IAG, AENA and Melia fall due to restrictions

Spain will require a negative PCR or the complete vaccine to all citizens who wish to enter Spain and come from the United Kingdom. The measure, which will begin to be applied within 72 hours, represents a new blow to the Spanish tourism sector and Melia Hotels is the most affected, with a 5% drop this Monday. They are followed by IAG, which cuts almost 5% and Aena, 3%.

Melia Hotels quote

Sánchez has justified the decision on the basis that the data arriving from the United Kingdom are worrying because they have infections “well above 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.” In this sense, he has said that some additional precaution must be taken in our country and has specified that he announces it so that tour operators and tourists take it into account. The president explained that the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Health and the Interior have been working on the application of this measure.

The President of the Executive has admitted that the relationship of the United Kingdom with the European Union is different since before it sat in the European Council and the measures regarding mobility were shared. However, now, they, he said, are adopting their own measures.

However, it has made it clear that the desire for mobility that Spanish citizens have, with more than two million people who have already downloaded the digital green certificate that accredits vaccination, as well as the desire to get vaccinated and those to open the economy and regain mobility “they can do much more.”

Specific, Melia Hotels, with the cuts this Monday, although it lost almost 9% in the month of June, presents a revaluation in the year of more than 10%. For its part, the airline holding company IAG loses 12% monthly and adds more than 16% so far this year.

IAG quote

The third value in the table of declines for the Ibex 35 today is the airport manager Aena, although less damaged than the previous two. It maintains its monthly variation in positive (0.17%), however, its annual revaluation (+ 1.09%) is not as notable as in the case of IAG or Melia.

What’s more, The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) considers that Aena’s rates should be reduced by 0.44% per year during the five years of the 2022-2026 period, instead of the 3.29% increase proposed by the airport manager. Specifically, the CNMC has approved the Report Proposal in relation to the second Airport Regulation Document (DORA II) for the period 2022-2026, within the scope of its regulatory functions in the airport sector.

The DORA is the instrument through which the minimum conditions necessary for airlines to access airport infrastructures (runways, terminals, etc.) and a series of basic services (cleaning, security, handling) of the airport are defined. Aena airport network.

Aena quote