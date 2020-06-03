The selective principal of the Spanish Stock Market, the Ibex 35, is gradually recovering investor confidence and in the last month it has risen above 10%, reaching this Wednesday the psychological level of 7,500 points. In this context, one of the sectors that has suffered the most from the pandemic on the stock market has been tourism, which is also the one that has shown the greatest recovery in the last month with listed companies IAG, Aena and Meliá increasing more than 20% in the Spanish parquet.

This new optimism for tourism in our country is a consequence of the renewed confidence that the sector has acquired that finally there will be a summer season In our country. The words of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, in which he assured that the sector can breathe easy, have encouraged investors, who once again show confidence in the values ​​related to the sector.

In this way, the Anglo Spanish airline IAG, has rebounded in the last month above 30% and on this Wednesday, a 9% sow rose in the Spanish parquet. Behind them Aena and Meliá, They have recovered around 20% of their value, although they still remain far from the figures they presented before the health crisis caused by the coronavirus. The listed company that has rebounded the most is MásMóvil, as a result of the public takeover bid (OPA) that it has received from KKR, Cinven and Providence.

Sergio Avila, an analyst at IG Markets, highlights that «the Ibex 35 has passed the resistance zone of 7,218 points, breaking a lateral range that it has been in since March 24. That break marks a theoretical objective in the environment of 7,800 pointsIf it does, a scenario that I consider more likely, the behavior of the index would have to be reassessed, since it would later have resistance at 8,450 points.

The Investing.com analysts, They note that «the Ibex 35 started the state of alarm, yielding 7.88%, at 6,107.20. The concern raised by the unprecedented situation we were facing, both health and economic, as a result of the arrival of COVID-19 in our country, caused the suspicion of investors, who during this time have been lurching in our country. index, whose range has been moving in recent months between a minimum of 6,778.37 and a maximum of 7,553 points ».

Crash of the tourism sector

Spain is facing an unprecedented tourism collapse, after chaining four months of losses due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis that hits the sector full. Businesses dependent on the Spanish ‘sun and beach’ face the most difficult summer season in recent years, after losing 30 billion tourist spending and 27 million foreign visitors.

“The closing of many businesses and also of the borders with foreigners made an impression especially on the values ​​most linked to tourism, as is the case of IAG or Meliá Hotels, which saw historical collapses and the bad prospects for tourism, one of the main economic livelihoods of Spain, were experienced especially starkly, “added Investing.com analysts.

Economic reopening

Another factor that is driving the behavior of the stock markets in Europe is the economic reopening and gradual that most of their countries are experiencing. The opening of shops, warehouses and industries is an important incentive for investors, which is also reinforced by incentives offered by central banks.

“Fortunately, the latest news around the economic reopening, government and central bank aid, and Pedro Sánchez’s announcement that Spain was going to save its summer with the arrival of foreign tourists from July encouraged investors, who have gradually restored their confidence in our marketInvesting.com remarks.