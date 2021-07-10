IACHR recognizes progress of the Mexican State in the area of ​​Friendly Settlement Agreements: Segob

MEXICO CITY

The Ministry of the Interior (Segob), highlighted that in its 2020 Annual Report, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), recognized the Government of Mexico for advancing in the implementation of friendly settlement agreements in contentious processes, which include components of satisfaction, restitution, rehabilitation, compensation and non-repetition, with policies that seek to rebuild the social fabric.

In a press release, the Undersecretary of Human Rights, Population and Migration of the Segobindicated that the IACHR ranked Mexico as the second country in the American continent with the highest levels of progress in the implementation of these measures.

“Likewise, it recognizes the State for its willingness to dialogue with the victims and their representatives to jointly find formulas for reparation, in a manner adjusted to their needs and interests through a friendly settlement,” he said.

He added that in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the IACHR noted as a good practice the virtual transmission of the act of acknowledgment of responsibility in case 12,790 Manuel Sántiz Culebra et al. (Acteal Massacre).

“The Government of Mexico recognizes that the transformation of public life in the country will only be possible through the promotion, respect, protection and guarantee of human rights, therefore it will continue working to combat the structural causes that have resulted in human rights violations. in our country, “he said.

