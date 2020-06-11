Photo: Acento.com.do/Archivo/Group of extremists of white supremacism in the USA.

Washington D.C. – The guarantors for freedom of expression of the United Nations, the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) condemned the repression suffered by journalists covering the protests against racism in the United States. .

The statement corresponds to the experts David Kaye, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression of the United Nations, and Edison Lanza, Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR ) corresponding to the Inter-American System of the Organization of American States (OAS).

UN, OAS and IACHR specialists explained that they have received dozens of testimonies from journalists attacked, harassed, arrested and detained while doing their work covering protests against systemic racism and police violence in the United States..

They warned that law enforcement agencies have a duty to ensure the safety of journalists covering protests and to guarantee the public’s right to seek and receive information about these social mobilizations.

They considered that the press plays an essential role of public control in democratic societies.

Below are the specific criticisms and concerns of experts from the UN, OAS and IACHR

“We remind all public authorities in the United States of the following:

“First, federal, state, and local authorities must provide media workers with the highest degree of protection so that they can do their jobs freely. This obligation includes both the duty to avoid the use or threat of public force against journalists, as well as the duty to protect them against threats and violence committed by third parties.

“The use of lethal force or less lethal means against media workers for the exercise of their work is prohibited under international human rights law and is contrary to the standards applicable to the police function. Those who violate these standards should be subject to accountability mechanisms and disciplinary processes.

Second, public authorities must condemn attacks on journalists and promote the role of the press. We reiterate our serious concern, expressed above, that the statements of the President of the United States, especially his attack on the media for years labeling them as “enemies of the people”, contribute to creating an environment of hostility and intolerance.

Third, we are deeply concerned that the militarization of the police in the United States not only interferes with the right to peaceful assembly, but also limits the ability of the press to cover protests. This encourages law enforcement officials to perceive protesters and journalists as belligerent, and therefore we strongly urge demilitarization and the handling of protests in accordance with international standards.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in the United States and will contact the authorities when the situation requires it.”