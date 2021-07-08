IACHR condemns response to protests in Colombia

WASHINGTON.

LThe Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) denounced the “disproportionate” response of the Colombian state forces to the protests against the president, Iván Duque.

The commission found that repeatedly, in various regions of the country, the State’s response was characterized by the excessive and disproportionate use of force. In many cases, the action included lethal force, ”said the president of the IACHR, Antonia Urrejola, during a virtual press conference in Washington.

The commission presented a 48-page report with the complaints of human rights violations collected during its visit to Colombia between June 6 and 10.

After listening to more than 500 people, the regional body recommended that the Colombian State respect the right to demonstrate.

The body recommended the “immediate cessation of the disproportionate use of force, refrain from prohibiting in a generalized way and priori roadblocks as forms of protest.”

The document also called on the Duque government to protect journalists and repair victims.

The social outbreak began on April 28, after the announcement of a tax reform that included an increase in VAT.

Regarding human rights violations, the IACHR mentioned the death of 51 people, of which 21 allegedly occurred in the framework of protests, according to data from the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, between April 28 and April 5. of June.

President Duque assured on his side that he is respectful of the peaceful protest “but not of acts of vandalism, acts of low intensity urban terrorism, blockades.”

No one can recommend that a country be tolerant with acts of criminality ”, he assured.

