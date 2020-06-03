Of the Writing

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. 6

Drama, melodrama, comedy, tragicomedy, farce, sainete and all the other acting genres were the love of Héctor Suárez, who developed them in theater, cinema, television and cabaret.

He called the theater his discipline and if it is comedy, the better, because there is a lot of sadness, despair and anguish … we are soldiers of the art of performance, he said.

The actor died yesterday at age 81. The portals reported the statement from his family asking for understanding. For us, the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure who deserves all the recognition, are leaving, said his widow, Zara Calderón, as well as Héctor Suárez Gomís and his other children.

Héctor Suárez loved and respected his trade. Of acidic style and black humor, one of his great merits was the creation of characters of social and political criticism, for which he suffered vetoes, censorship and death threats.

I will continue to express what I say in my shows and in the theater. I do not defame anyone nor are they lies. In addition, I do it through humor, in a playful way, he once assured La Jornada.

But “more than leaving a legacy,” said Suarez, “I think they have been a style, an attitude and a life plan, because I respect both my profession and myself and therefore the public …”

He said he was not afraid of the subjects he was dealing with. Yes there is from the cowardly behavior that, to tell the truth, they mistreated and beat me. Three times I have almost lost my life, but I am consistent with my way of thinking and I have stopped for my children and my family; However, I would stop being Héctor Suárez if I kept quiet. I don’t have atole in my veins.

He added: the actors are the reflection of what happens in the government, in a country; that is what they are going to see through comedy, in addition to the political situations that are happening.

He had a social conscience, said his friend Héctor Bonilla. Both shared the way of thinking, although sometimes in different directions, a situation that never separated them, the actor told Notimex. That’s right, I was a little more to the left, but we both wanted the best for our country.

He added: Suddenly he generated an enormous number of characters, which he himself interpreted, wrote and directed with vigor and impressive talent. I think it is the most successful thing he did.

Héctor Suárez was born on October 21, 1938. He acted in theater and later in television and cinema.

Iconic characters

Suárez leaves emblematic characters such as Tránsito Pérez, whom he played in El Milusos (1981), El No Hay, Doña Zoyla, Flanagan and Don Rigoletto, who made famous in the program ¿Qué pasa? The multifaceted actor pointed out that comedy, if it is not done seriously, is not comedy.

▲ Above, the actor and his son, during the promotion of Los locos Suárez, in 2015; in the center, in a scene of National Mechanics, and below, an image of daily life, in the 80s. Media and Media Photo and Archive

That program left its mark, among others, even more because it was broadcast through the television station known for being an ally of the system, which simply vetoed it. The other half of the television duopoly in Mexico also did the same.

Héctor Suárez will also be remembered for his portrayal of the black Tomás, in Puro loco.

Its beginnings were in the 1960s, when it made its way in television productions such as A son fell from the sky and Chucherías, alongside Chucho Salinas, Héctor Lechuga, Leonorilda Ochoa and Alejandro Suárez.

At that time he participated in films such as The Gold Curse, Throw your sorrows into the wind, The Zacatecas March, To serve you, Diamonds, gold and love and What color is the wind; In addition, in the emblematic National Mechanics, Mexico, Mexico, ra ra ra, Picardy Mexicana and Lagunilla, my neighborhood.

He also acted in films such as My Ghost and I and The Death of a Paletero.

In 2001 he starred in the film Atlético San Pancho, and that same year he made a special participation in the series Designer both sexes, starring his son.

Metada de padre, from 2019, was his last participation in the celluloid.

He continued on television sets with Dark Cities.

In scenic art, he presented the mega-production I’m crazy, a show written, produced and directed by him and premiered at the then Silvia Pinal theater.

In recent years, he has embarked on theater projects such as La Señora de su Casa, Los Locos Suárez and La Señora Presidenta.

On September 4, 2015, bladder cancer was detected.

On May 3, 2020, amid social isolation due to the pandemic, he debuted on the TikTok platform with a character he called Don Sebas, with whom he won thousands of likes.

The Ministry of Culture, through Channel 22, will offer a tribute to the actor, which will include To serve you and National Mechanics. In addition, he will present the talk he had in Me Canso Ganso with Fernando Rivera Calderón, in which he shared various anecdotes from his professional career. It will be held in the context of Contigo en la Distancia, on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

.