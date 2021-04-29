“I would sign with blood to be able to play in the First Division with Girona”

04/29/2021 at 11:44 AM CEST

Sebastian Cristoforo, footballer of the Girona, he assured in an interview with EFE that he would sign “with blood” to be able to play for Girona in First and fantasizes about ending up in Peñarol, his club of origin, when he ends his stage in Europe.

The Uruguayan is a key piece in the scheme of the Catalans. As it progressed, “Girona will fight to the end” for playing in the play-off for promotion to the elite of Spanish football. “It will be difficult, but the team depends on itself and faces this final stretch in a great moment of play and results. With a lot of confidence, self-esteem, enthusiasm and involvement “he added.

“Promotion is the ultimate goal. That is why the squad was formed, but first you have to enter the ‘play-off’ and play against him Tenerife. This is very long, and nothing has been won yet “, added the number 8 of a Girona who after winning in Oviedo it is two points from sixth place.

Just after signing one of his best games with the Catalan team, the Uruguayan said he would sign “with blood” to be able to play with Girona in the First Division. In addition, he celebrated that the team has “a character equal to the Uruguayan: he does not give up, he leaves everything on the court and dies for the games”.

Uruguayans are also in the Catalan dressing room Christian stuani Y Santi Good. “It is fortunate to have people from your country by your side, and even more coming from a small country like Uruguay. It brings you closer to your roots, to your origins, to home. And Christian, in addition, is a fundamental piece for the whole team, “said Cristóforo.

Eight years ago, he crossed the Atlantic at the hands of Sevilla, after being runner-up in the U-20 World Cup with Uruguay, which he described as “unforgettable” despite falling in the final. The former player of the Fiorentina, the Getafe and the Eibar He also gets excited when he remembers the three Europa League followed up with the Seville (2013, 2014 and 2015), the club that opened the doors of the Old Continent to him.

Asked about his return to Peñarol when his stage in Europe ends, he assured that “It depends on many factors, but the desire to one day return to the club where you grew up is there”, said Cristoforo, who clarified that “Now the only thought is to try to ascend to First with Girona”.