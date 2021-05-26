“I would sell Salah right now.”

05/26/2021

On at 19:39 CEST

Not even the 31 goals that Mohamed Salah has scored this season seem to have served to create many voices that point to a close exit from the Egyptian. The player has not made it too clear what his future would be when he had to speak, but there are some like David James who want to see him outside of Liverpool.

For the former English goalkeeper, Salah is more a problem than a solution for the ‘red’ team: “In my opinion, Liverpool plays better without Salah. This is the right opportunity for Liverpool to take advantage and sell it. I would play with Jota , of course, and Firmino would have more freedom up front. ”

David James points out that Klopp should do something similar to what Guardiola has done at City by removing Agüero from the line-ups.

“Liverpool could create a new dynamic on the attack front, shedding what appears to be a dependency. Sell ​​to Salah? Yes right now. It is not that he is not a good player, the numbers speak for themselves, but it is a similar situation to that of Agüero at City. Guardiola looked at the team and understood that he does not need Agüero. I think Salah compromises the fluidity of Liverpool, no matter how many goals he scores“, it affected.