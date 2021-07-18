“I would sell my mother for that.”

Lidl logo in a supermarket in Portugal. (Photo: .)

The Lidl supermarket chain has created a tremendous expectation with an offer that it will launch next Thursday, July 22, and which it has reported through its website.

These are multiple vegetarian and vegan items that include drinks such as almond, soy, oat or rice drinks; desserts like vegan ice cream or cookies; starters such as mozzarella, omelette without eggs, vegetable sobrasada or spreadable cream; and other varied products such as nuggets, meatballs, schnitzels or hamburgers, all vegan.

The Twitter user @aucsi has echoed the offers on Twitter and has been the one who has generated the madness, since her message accumulates in just three days about 1,700 retweets and 4,000 ‘likes’.

“Vegan people or who want to try vegan things: starting next week they put ALL these things in the Lidl”, he has written next to an image of the offers.

His message has elicited reactions as exalted as these:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

