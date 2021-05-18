“I would participate in ‘MasterChef’ making some cheeks”

The theater was the protagonist of El hormiguero this Tuesday thanks to the visit of the actors Belén Cuesta and Ricardo Gómez. The interpreters presented their new work, The pillow man, which they performed at the Madrid Canal Theaters from May 21 to June 20.

Pablo Motos wanted to know if they already knew each other before working together on the work: “We coincide in Buenafuente, but Belén does not rememberIt’s not something I make up because the program is recorded, “said Gómez.”Bad memory, good health, they say … “, Cuesta replied.

The actress pointed out that she was very clueless and the presenter wanted her to tell the audience about her latest anecdote: “I was at the Prado Museum with my boy and I started to see the play Saturn devouring his son –From Francisco de Goya- and I stared, absolutely immersed in the painting“, he claimed.

“Suddenly, I heard a laugh and realized that I had grabbed a man and was stroking his arm …, I had to leave the museum of the attack of laughter that entered me “, remembered the actress.

They also commented on anecdotes from their childhood. While Gómez stressed that “once I had to lower my pants because they confused me with a girl”; Cuesta recalled that “When we were little, my brother was very fond of horror makeup and he used to do my makeup for costume parties”.

The presenter also wanted to ask his guest about his recent love of cooking: “What would be your plate to compete in MasterChef?”. The actor pointed out that “I spent the summer learning how to make riceI’m not saying it’s good, but I’ve had a good teacher and I know something “.

The actress, for his part, he acknowledged that he is good at cooking and that he would enter the Spanish Television culinary contest with “some cheeks that I make very good or some potatoes with choco”, he concluded.