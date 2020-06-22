Donald Trump (.) (Jonathan Ernst /)

Donald Trump indicated this Monday that an eventual meeting with Nicolás Maduro, would have the sole objective of discussing a departure from the Chavista leader of power in Venezuela, after having expressed his willingness to meet face to face with the successor of Hugo Chávez.

The president stressed that he has always been « against socialism and with the people of Venezuela, » and that his government remains « on the side of freedom and against the oppressive regime of Maduro. »

News in development