“I would not want to be in Luis Enrique’s place”

06/07/2021

The positive case of Sergio Busquets in the concentration of the Spanish National Team has put the rest of the Eurocup participants on alert.

Didier Deschamps, France coach, commented on the event and warned that no one is safe: “Each health protocol depends on each country. In the Netherlands there was a positive (Cillessen) and he was discarded, a Scotsman who followed because he was a contact. It depends on each country. As a coach I am not in the ideal place. They are complicated situations to manage. We had the case of Mbappé. It is very difficult to define the contact, who has eaten with him, who has trained with him … & rdquor; affirmed.

The French coach who remembered that no one is safe from the covid. “The danger of getting infected is there and no one is safe. I would not like to be in Luis Enrique’s place. Hopefully no more players are affected. ”

About Benzema

Deschamps said that despite Karim’s good performance, what & rdquor; needs is to score. Like Griezmann, like Mbappé, like everything & rdquor ;, he stated.