Alejandra Guzmán uploaded a video to her Instagram account where he talks about the situation and the problems he has with his daughter Frida Sofía and where he opens his heart and reveals that he would never sleep with someone who was with his daughter and accepted that they need help.

The so-called Queen of Hearts assured that the story he has with his daughter has been around for a long time due to his anger at her for having abandoned her for a long time due to her career.

However, Enrique Guzmán’s daughter said that this does not mean that she is Frida Sofía’s trash can and She flatly denies that there is a video and of the accusations that the now also singer has told her regarding that she slept with one of her ex-partners.

“I would never in my life go to bed with someone who has been with my daughter, I can swear by God, by me, by all my fans who love and support me. And that in no way have we attacked Frida.

“She does not want to listen to me, she does not want to know about me, so please let me go through my quarantine and leave this alone, no longer give her encouragement to be able to solve things and to be able to speak if she wants, then I will leave in the hands of God … “he said in the video.

