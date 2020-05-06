Alejandra accepted that she and her daughter need professional help / Infobae.

It seems that the controversy around Frida Sofía and Alexandra Guzmán it does not seem to have an end, because after being recently revived by the controversial statements of the 28-year-old rocker posted a video on her profile Instagram where he made his position known in this story.

In said clipAlejandra accepted that she and her daughter need help professionalBecause the relationship is extremely fractured and her daughter’s attitude has been very violent both against her and with other people.

Among the accusations that Frida What she does to her mother is the fact that she felt abandoned during her childhood due to Guzmán’s work commitments, one of the reasons why Frida has distanced himself from her to the point of having her blocked on the phone.

“She doesn’t want to hear me, she doesn’t want to hear from me, so please let me have a good time quarantine and leave this alone, no longer give you encouragement to be able to solve things and to be able to speak if you want, then I leave it in God’s hands … “were the statements of Alejandra Guzmán, who strongly rejected having involved with who your daughter’s partner was: the model Christian Estrada.

“I would never in my life sleep with someone who has been with my daughter, I can swear to God, by me, by all my fans who love and support me. And that in no way have we attacked Frida ”.

An absence in the hardest moments

The singer of Be careful with your heart and Weed stressed that the mistakes she may have made in the past are not a sufficient reason for her to now be the “trash can” of her daughter, noting also that in the multiple operations to which he has undergone, the young nape was aware of his health, a fact that he accepted, it hurt.

In addition, Alejandra explained that thanks to her years of work, her daughter only begotten She has been living with luxuries and a home to eat and acknowledged that she has tried to recover by reviewing all her character defects to be a better person and a better mother, in what she mentioned “My twelve steps”, in reference to the well-known linked treatment to the organization of Alcoholics Anonymous.

La Guzmán, as she is known by her fans, said that Frida is the one who has not allowed her to approach her, and that the only time she tried to establish communication with her daughter on her birthday, she only corresponded with abuse.

She insists that she has a video, which does not exist, because I have never had anything to hide in my life and less something as low as what I am accused of, which is false, totally false, and I put my hands on fire Because I am not lying, it is the only thing I have not done in my life, lying

The singer He said that he is aware that his daughter’s violent attitudes have also caused him problems with his father and his partner: “I learned that he beat his father and his father’s wife. We really do need therapy from a psychologist. ”

“I have communicated with you with music, I have written a lot and I have also searched for a way to approach her, but she does not want to, her heart is full of resentment and hatred towards me. There is a need for therapy (…) I hope that she also achieves all her dreams ”.

