The star of Brooklyn nets, Kevin Durant, wanted to show his concern about the health crisis that the United States is experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic, explaining that he believes that, even if he were not in the midst of recovering from his serious injury to the Achilles curtain, he would not have played the end of the 2019/20 NBA season in Orlando:

« I probably wouldn’t have played, » Durant said in an episode of the Dawg Talk show. « It is something unpredictable. It is true that it is easy for me to say it right now because I am still injured, but I probably would not have traveled to Orlando to play. »

Kevin Durant is an automatic bucket —— Is KD the best scorer of all time? —-

pic.twitter.com/fuxzQT9ej0 – Hoops Videos – (@HoopsVids) June 18, 2020

There was speculation that KD could have come to play at the end of the season, but it was not. His serious injury means that the deadlines continue smoothly. On the return of the league, the Nets star comments:

« If the boys feel that there is security to play, that is sensational. I am with them. And if they feel that they should not do it or that it is not safe, I am also with them. This is all about what the groups want. »

John Wall, another player who is in the process of recovering from a long-term injury, says like KD: « For me, if I were playing, I wouldn’t want to do it. I just don’t feel like it’s safe. I don’t feel it. I understand why they want to turn around and have them try, but I wouldn’t want to. «