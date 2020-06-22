Isabel Rábago faced the stairs of the emotions of ‘Viva la vida’ to reveal her most personal and unknown side. The journalist, known for practicing as a socialist in various Telecinco reality shows, He recalled his most bitter professional stage, when he served as media secretary for the Popular Party in the Community of Madrid.

« I was close to a year, a very intense year, » acknowledged the communicator before analyzing her stage with Isabel Díaz Ayuso in depth. « I did not have a good time, neither inside nor outside, because outside it was a media boom and criticism … although I was not impressed because I expected it, « she admitted disillusioned and recalling the headlines of the time: » They were like ‘From’ Save me ‘to the Popular Party. Nobody worried about who I was, neither inside nor outside, because it was not easy inside either« , lament.

Rábago acceded to the position in May 2018 after the resignation of Cristina Cifuentes. A new executive committee was created and Isabel Díaz Ayuso called her directly to be the media secretary. « I knew perfectly what was going to happen if I got into that world, it was not easy and today I would not do it again« said the journalist, relating without hesitation the feelings of » guilt « , » disappointment « and » lie « with her time in politics.

« They think I’m a dick »

The Cantabrian also looked to the past to remember her childhood, always thanking her parents for her love and support. « Everyone thinks I am a dick but they are very wrong. I come from a working family of four brothers and I was educated in respect« She explained excitedly before ditching her staircase: » I thank my parents for letting me be myself. «