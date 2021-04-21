“I would never have chosen the PP, but now I would vote for Ayuso”

After a year of pandemic, with the management of the health crisis and some sectors such as the hospitality industry particularly affected, the elections to the Community of Madrid They are right around the corner with all of these items used almost like a thrown weapon in campaigns. It is because of that many citizens look with a magnifying glass at some measures applied to decide who to vote for.

And, as part of the citizenship, there are familiar faces that are also throwing themselves at confess what your vote will be, as was the case with Jorge Javier Vazquez, who assured that he will elect the socialist candidate Ángel Gabilondo.

But this Tuesday, the cook Jordi Cruz, residing in Barcelona, ​​also launched give your opinion of what you would have voted if you lived in Madrid, and it seems that his choice has been based largely on the restrictions applied to his profession, the hospitality industry.

“There cannot be so much difference between what happens with restaurants in Barcelona and Madrid. And it cannot be that I, who would never have voted for the PP, would now vote for Ayuso. Can not be! What’s happening? “, Commented the MasterChef jury in the radio program Here, amb Josep Cuní, unleashing the laughter of those present.

Carles abellán, also a Michelin star chef who was there, also supported what his colleague said: “I would totally vote for Ayuso, and look, I’m on the left, Huh? “