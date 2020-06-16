Radja Nainggolan is one of those footballers who, due to his character both on and off the pitch, leaves no one indifferent. His ‘relationship’ with Juventus is also the subject of constant comments in Italy. He assured that “he would never go to Juventus” and explained the reason for these words in a meeting on Twitch.

“I want to dispel this myth that I would be against Juventus. I have always said that I would not go to Juve because I like challenges, I will never be with the strongest, “was the Belgian’s argument. Therefore, he considers that he is a team already at the top and what he likes is to raise sets that are worse, as he did with Roma in 2014.

In fact, Nainggolan It has been linked on more than one occasion with the ‘vecchia Signora’, which has always taken a ‘no’ for an answer. “The best thing in my opinion is to take a team and take it to the top. Then the Juventus players will tell me that Juve does not want me, but it is fine. Now Juventus fans are also singing against me, but the truth is that I was only consistent with what I said, “he assured.

Your opinion about Antonio Conte

Nainggolan plays for Cagliari on loan from Inter, who trains Antonio Conte. While waiting for the end of the season to return to the ‘nerazzurri’ set, the ‘ninja’ only has words of praise about Conte. “I would have liked to work with him, I love people who speak clearly and he is someone who says things to your face. I have always been transparent from the beginning, said the Belgian midfielder, who also asked about footballers, said that “Seedorf has always impressed me. There are also Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. “