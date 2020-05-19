While soccer is stopped in almost the whole world by the pandemic of coronavirusSome protagonists take the opportunity to dialogue with the media. This time, the one who left important phrases was Nicolas Frutos, former striker of Independent. Among other things, he stated that he would like to return to the institution of Avellaneda, beyond the fact that at this moment the role he wanted to occupy, is commanded by Jorge Burruchaga, who still could not even start working because this situation of health crisis appeared.

“I would love for the paths to cross and to be back at the club. Because of how football is lived in Argentina and the needs of the clubs, I see myself much more as an Independent manager,” he confessed. However, he added: “One of the greatest successes at Independiente was the arrival of a sports director like Burruchaga, I think it was hyper necessary in the club because it was clearly evident the steps and decisions that really were to discuss them.”

On the other hand, he referred to the Red Steering Commission. “I think that the last bitches in the last games, where I saw that they criticized Moyano and his management a little, people quickly lost their memory. I do not do politics nor am I defending them at all, because they may have made mistakes. Independent I was a boiler , It was an important quilombo and these people solved many things beyond the economic problems they are going through at the moment, but it seems to me that it is something that they are going to carry out because if they raised it at the moment when they arrived, it is a wish that they also they can do it now “Frutos commented on Crack Deportivo.

He also stated about the possible return of Sergio “Kun” Omen to Hazelnut. “A guy with the glory that Agüero has achieved I have no doubt that he can feel the thorn of saying I want to take this to Independent. It should not be brought as a relief wheel but it would have to be the icing on the cake, because he deserves it, “he said. And closed:” I see it in Independiente clearly, I have no doubts, now that he does it he only has the answer . But if I see it, I can see it again. “

