“I would love to play for Atlético de Madrid”

07/16/2021 at 7:19 PM CEST

Diego Simeone’s son, Giovanni simeone He currently plays for Cagliari in Italy and on a radio program “How are you doing” on Radio Colonia declared that he would like to play for Atlético de Madrid where his father runs.

Simeone scored six goals in 24 Serie A games last season and has a total of 50 shots in 156 games. His work in Genoa, Fiorentina and Cagliari he opened the doors in this market of passes to be able to make a leap to a more important team, among which is Atlético de Madrid and Olympique de Marseille from France.

“I’d love to be able to go. I already made a name for myself in Europe and any coach & rdquor; can direct me, he commented on the program. “I am in the middle of my career. My idea is to continue on the continent for a while but when I think about going back to Argentina I link him with River, because when I was there I had no experience and I couldn’t show everything I wanted to & rdquor ;, he acknowledged.

On the other hand, Simeone took advantage of the entrance to the program to praise Marcelo Gallardo: “He struck me as a very confident guy. It is difficult to find people who directly transmit that to you. For a manager to bring out the best in a player is one of the things that is most valued & rdquor ;.

He also referred to the final in Argentina against Brazil and highlighted the work of Lionel Scaloni as coach. “I met the group, I was in the calls and they are humble people who work. That is why they reached the final. They are friends and that is the credit of Scaloni (Lionel), who managed to create a space where everyone gets along & rdquor ;, he concluded.