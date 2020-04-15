Martin Braithwaite has submitted to questions from his Twitter followers. In a relaxed atmosphere, the latest signing of Barcelona has spoken of his dreams and his first months at the Barça club, in addition to answering some personal questions.

When asked if he would like to become a legend in Barcelona, ​​the Danish did not hesitate: “Yes, of course,” he wrote. Besides, came up to the question of who was the fastest player on the team: “You’re talking to him”, answered.

You are talking to him 😎 https://t.co/RRGVvbkTHA – Martin Braithwaite (@MartinBraith) April 15, 2020

Likewise, Braithwaite complimented his partner Messi: «If there is something Messi cannot do, I have not seen it yet ». He also had time to express his devotion to the Camp Nou: «The Camp Nou is the best stadium where I have played, it is my favorite part of Barcelona »he admitted.

Finally, he chose his favorite moment in Barça history: «There are many, but I perfectly remember Iniesta’s goal against Chelsea in 2009 ″wrote the Danish.