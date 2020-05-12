Commander of ‘Linha de Passe’, Paulo Andrade confessed that he would like to dedicate more time to the news of Alvinegro and other clubs

The ESPN Brasil programming grid suffers some criticism from certain football fans. One of them is Botafogo, who always complains about the little time dedicated to the affairs of General Severiano’s club. And the presenter of “Linha de Passe”, Paulo Andrade, did not take away the reason for the fans alvinegra.- When we air the programs, the commentators already know what will be debated. If there is a misinformation and that is based on contempt, you can attribute that professional ill will or bad time in the day. Everyone knows agendas, arrive by WhatsApp, are discussed before the program goes on the air. I do not take away the reason for the Botafogo supporter. I would particularly like to give much more space not only to Botafogo, but also to other big brands and fans – he said in an interview with “TF Channel”.

Paulo Andrade leads the ‘Pass Line’ on ESPN Brazil (Reproduction / ESPN)

Photo: Lance!

The journalist also commented that Botafogo becomes a subject ‘when there is something extraordinary’, like the debut of Japanese Keisuke Honda, but he again stressed the desire to comment more on Botafogo and other brands.

– It is a line that we have to follow, and I do not disagree with those who think so. Clubs should be treated differently in our programs, I can speak for what I present, the Pass Line. When we talk about Botafogo is when there is something extraordinary, extremely interesting, like the debut of Honda. Perhaps due to the lack of practice, being so far away on a daily basis, it may seem that there are superficial comments. I would like to talk more about Botafogo and other brands and fans – he concluded.

