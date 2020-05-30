The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic makes havoc on football club accounts, which will have to readjust to the new situation and to the losses caused by the more than two months that the competitive activity stopped.

One of the most affected teams is Roma. This was stated Javier Pastore, Argentine midfielder from the whole of the Italian capital, who spoke in an Instagram live with Telefenoticias. ” I want to stay in Rome but the future is a question mark. The club has serious losses and will have to sell”, the South American affirmed very forcefully.

ITS FUTURE AND HYPOTHETICAL WITHDRAWAL IN ARGENTINA

” I have always said so. I would like to stay, a lot of news comes out and I don’t know why. I am always close to moving to China, Japan, Argentina or England, every day I have a new club. But the truth is that I have not spoken to anyone, not even my club He did not give me any information about any offer to leave, ” said the midfielder.

About a hypothetical return to Argentine football as a withdrawal, the player was in favor of that proposal. ”I would like to retire in Argentina with my people, with my family and friends, that they can see me playing on the field. I would like it because the adventure in Talleres was very short with few games and the same thing happened in Hurricane with only 6 months, which nevertheless were divine, “ended the Argentine.

