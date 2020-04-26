Carla Suarez he is passing the coronavirus crisis helping those who need it most in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, waiting for “how the pandemic of COVID-19 evolves” and a season that he had scheduled as his professional farewell, a goodbye he wants Make it “on the track” and, if it can’t be in 2020, I would choose to do it in Madrid the following year.

“I arrived by miracle because I arrived on March 14,” explained the Canarian player, in her hometown since the state of alarm was decreed. The number six in the world in 2016 helps four hours a day from Monday to Friday at the Food Bank of Las Palmas, which serves “many families who are having a hard time.”

The coronavirus crisis keeps the competition stopped, until June canceled in the WTA, in a year of difficult forecast for which Carla had announced her withdrawal. “The decision is firm but I would like to see a little how these months of the year evolve and I I’d like to say goodbye on a tennis court “, he affirmed in an interview to ‘Tiempo de Juego’ of the Cadena Cope.

“If it can’t be this year then at the end of 2020 I would make a decision and decide where to say goodbye, “he added. When choosing a place to end in 2021, the canary did not hesitate. “Madrid, obviously, because it is the home tournament and it’s a big tournament. I really like it and I wish I could say goodbye here at home, “he said.

During these days, Suarez He is “practicing” for the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro, a charity cybertorneum that will begin this Monday, April 27, and where the Canary Islands will have to face each other in front of Karolina Pliskova, Belinda Bencic and Fiona Ferro within Group 1.

