Mario Balotelli spoke to his followers in an Instagram live, his fans threw several questions at him and he went over his sports career with them and left his opinions and preferences.

04/30/2020

His best memory: “When I took Italian citizenship, I was 18 years old. “

A game that would repeat: “The final of Euro 2012 against Spain “.

Nice’s choice: “I did not have many options. There were two teams in the Premier that wanted me besides Nice, but I didn’t want to live in England anymore. And Nice is also a beautiful city. “

A footballer you would like to play with: “Messi. It will probably never happen, but everyone would like to play with it. Obviously it would not be bad to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, because he is also a phenomenon. But I prefer Messi. “

Series A comeback: “I have no idea, I just think about training to stay fit. I’m fine here. I’m from Brescia and I play for Brescia. “

Back to selection: “Representing your country is always a wonderful thing. Obviously I would like to play in the Italy shirt again. “

His transfer to Juventus: “I was going to Juve, I agreed to go to Turin. Then Galliani got in the way, I sympathize with Milan. It would have been better to go to Juve. But Milan has always been in my heart. I also have Inter in my heart The two Milan teams have always driven me crazy. “

His relationship with Mourinho: “We got along well. We had some quarrels, but without disrespect. Only once in particular did something happen, but otherwise I’ve always been good to Mourinho. After the Champions League, he came on the bus, and I was basically lying down and listening to everyone cry, while he said goodbye to everyone. It especially marked me to see those images. “

