07/07/2021 at 9:31 PM CEST

The swiss Roger Federer dropped at a press conference that he would like to play again at Wimbledon, but that at his age he cannot be sure of anything.

The Basel tennis player appeared before the media after his worst defeat at Wimbledon in 19 years and after giving up 6-0 on grass for the first time in 22 years. He even left his presence in the air in the Tokyo Games after the clear defeat against the Polish Jubert Hurkacz.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. Now I have to think. My goal in the last year has been to keep trying to play Wimbledon. I have achieved it this year, which makes me very happy. Now we will talk tonight, depending on how I feel, and in the next two days as well. From there we will see what I need to be in better shape and be more competitive. “

“I am very happy with where I have come and to play at the level I have been after what I have been through. I would like to play at Wimbledon again, but at my age you never know what awaits you around the corner.” Federer added, that He also added that he has not yet decided if he will play the Olympics.

“I’m very tired. I could go to sleep right now. This is how i feel. I know I’ll be fine shortly. I know how to get through these situations, “said the Swiss.