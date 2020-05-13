While almost everyone’s soccer is stopped by the pandemic of coronavirusSome protagonists take the opportunity to dialogue with the media. In this case, the one who gave statements was Hernán Crespo. The coach of Defense and Justice, a team in which he is having a great performance both in terms of football and results, spoke as an ambassador for Generation Amazing (an initiative to Qatar 2022), through Instagram.

Among other things, he referred to his wishes as a coach and said: “I have spoken to people about Spanish football, also as a soccer fan it is a place that would interest me a lot because as a footballer I could not play in Spain … I could play against him Atlético, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Real Madrid … it was always very nice and as a player I could never live La Liga, but as a coach I would like to live that experience “.

Regarding his past as a striker for the Selection Argentina, he maintained: “When you play with the Argentina Selection, I was 12 years old, it is impressive with the amount of good players I played, it is easy to say Messi, But there are many. Caniggia, Veron, Batistuta… it would be unfair to name just one. It is very nice to have represented the country. It is an enormous pride to represent the country where you were born, it is a beautiful responsibility, to know how football is lived, I am very proud to have represented it, although I regret not having been able to win the world Cup“

And along the same lines, he made clear his thoughts on the current national team, led by Lionel Scaloni. “Argentina has a very good project, with a new DT. The Playoffs they are very difficult but I think Argentina it is on very good track. It would be fantastic America Cup because it is played in Argentina and Colombia, I trust a lot of the people who are working in the National Team “, he stated Curly.

