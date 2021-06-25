“I would like to have the dribbling of Cristiano, and him my power”

06/25/2021

The striker of the Belgian team Romelu Lukaku was compared this Friday with his main rival in the ranking of top scorers of the Eurocup, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, which he will face on Sunday in the round of 16 match against Portugal at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

“I would like to have the dribble and the way to pull Christian, but I think he could want my power and my aim, “the Inter Milan forward said at a press conference.

Romelu lukaku has so far scored three goals in the Eurocup, while Cristiano Ronaldo He is the top scorer of the tournament, with five goals, after the penalty double that he scored in the tie against France, so many that also served him to become the player with the most goals in the history of the national teams, with 109 goals.

Asked about the Portuguese record, Lukaku He commented that “if anyone can achieve that in football, it is him.”

“‘Chapeau’, especially because of the age with which he has achieved it,” he added about the 35-year-old Portuguese.

However, the Antwerp could aspire to the record of Cristiano Ronaldo in a few years if he continues with his progression: in his first 100 games with the Belgian team, the forward has scored 60 goals, for the 39 that the Portuguese had when he reached one hundred with his team.

On the Portugal team, their first rival on the way to the Wembley final on July 11, Lukaku He assured that the Portuguese “are technically very good” and that “they are very proud of their country and want to win.”

CANDIDATE FOR THE GOLDEN BALL?

The Belgium striker was criticized at some stages of his career for his lack of scoring success, especially in his time at Manchester United (2017-2019).

On this matter, the forward compared his situation with that of the basketball star Michael Jordan: “When I saw” The Last Dance “(a documentary about the life of Jordan) and I saw his way of motivating himself with criticism, I thought: ‘I’m not the only one’ “.

“In the past, everyone was always concerned that I was in good shape. Now I can really say that not only am I in good shape anymore, but I’m also one of the best in the world. This is my level now.” defended the Belgian “killer”.

What’s more, Lukaku He insisted that he has “come a long way”, but is always looking for “a little more”.

And, asked about the possibility of being a candidate for the next Ballon d’Or if Belgium wins the Eurocup, Inter did not hesitate: “That is really the great goal and my childhood dream.

However, he pointed out that “this is not the time to talk about it” and that the goal is to win the European Championship.

“It is what we all dream of and therefore now we have to put everything aside to go for it,” he said. Lukaku.

And, he warned: “next year is the World Cup: we also have something to show there.”