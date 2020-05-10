President of La Liga, which organizes the Spanish Championship, Javier Thebes said on Sunday that he would like the competition to resume on June 12. However, he admitted that the date is still only an assumption and that the return will depend on health conditions in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like Spaniard to return on June 12, but I don’t know how it will be. We will not rush into it. It will depend on whether or not there are traces of contagion. It does not depend on football, but on Spanish society,” he said. the manager, in an interview with a Spanish TV channel.

In his assessment, the national competition could be resumed on this date because clubs and players have been taking care of themselves, with tests and precautions. “If players and coaches do the right things, there will be no infected,” said Tebas.

“If the time comes (to restart Spanish) with several cases, it is because there was negligence. Because there are established protocols. When the competition comes back, we will do tests 24 hours before each game and on the day of the match itself. We will do the PCR test ( molecular, which points to the presence of the virus in the organism) in the players. Thus, the infection will be practically impossible. “

The leader also said that in the next few days he will announce the result of a study by La Liga itself. “We have a study that shows that it is in games where there is a lower risk of contamination. The greatest risk of contagion is in homes, but I trust that everyone will comply with all health standards.”

“Football is not a shock sport to easily transmit the disease because the coronavirus is not transmitted through sweat, but only through saliva. The risk of a football match will be practically zero, almost non-existent”, reinforced the president of La Liga .

He admitted that the future resumption of the games will require adaptations. “The return of football is possible, but we will have to adapt to the circumstances, which are very complicated.”

Thebes’ statements were made on the same day that the organization confirmed the positive result for tests of five players who play in the Spanish Championship. One of them is Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi, of Atlético de Madrid and the Brazilian team. They are all symptom-free, according to La Liga, and will be quarantined for 14 days.

According to the organization, the new cases of covid-19 in the competition will not change plans to resume national football.

.