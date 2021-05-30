“I would like never to wake up”

The actress and presenter Ana Obregon He is going through a difficult time in his life after the death of his mother last week, Ana Maria. Her loss came a year after her son’s, Alex Lequio, who died at the age of 27 as a result of cancer.

Obregón, who is used to using his social networks as an escape route to express his feelings and channel his pain, has published on his Instagram account a overwhelming message.

“Today I woke up totally convinced that these last 3 years of my life had been a nightmare“, he pointed out at the beginning of his message.

“I breathed deeply full of happiness. I thanked the Universe, from the heart, for the luck of the son, parents, family and friends that I had,” added the presenter, who has her son and mother very much in mind.

“I waited, as always, in my room your good morning drawn in the most beautiful smile in the world, full of health and genius. I really wanted to hug you for the damn nightmare I had. Wait my mother’s call to see if he would eat with them as he used to do almost every day when he was not working, “he pointed out when remembering the two loved ones he has lost in a matter of a year.

“Wait… Reality slapped me“, Ana Obregón has lamented, who has concluded with a devastating phrase:” I would like to dream tonight that I have you holding hands and never wake up“.

Followers and friends of the presenter have turned to her on the social network to send her a lot of strength and courage right now.