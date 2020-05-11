Javier Tebas has already ruled on the possible return of LaLiga after the first week in which the First and Second Division teams have carried out their PCR tests to detect the coronavirus and have started exercising on the field of play after almost two months of confinement.

The employer’s president intervened in El Partidazo de Vamos to comment that “Football has to set an example & rdquor;, and to ask for “attention when complying with sanitary measures & rdquor ;.

“I ask for more attention to comply with sanitary measures because when the competition returns we expect very few or almost no infected. If things are done as now we can start with almost no infected & rdquor ;, said Thebes. “In addition to the five players, we have detected three more infected staff and club workers. Eight people in total 2,500 tests performed. Of all the tests, 16% of them had already overcome the disease. Most have been asymptomatic, both they and their families & rdquor ;.

For the return of soccer, Tebas has not rushed, although he has given a preference.

“We do not know the starting dates. I would like it to be June 12, but it will depend on many things. Nobody knows about it. Who will have to authorize the return of football are the health authorities. The de-escalation phases already included professional sports. We are fulfilling what the government asks for, & rdquor; Thebes assured.

Tabas foresees a lap of the competition without rest: “There will be soccer every day.”

On the protocol of action that LaLiga published to comply with the Government’s requirements, Tebas commented that he trusts the responsibility of the players and the clubs to comply with it.

“When we have no control it is when the players are in their environment or in their homes. So I ask for attention. Therein lies the key to the success of the competition & rdquor ;, said the president.

In addition, Thebes reassured fans by saying that according to LaLiga studies, where there is less risk of contagion “is in the matches. When the competition arrives, they will be tested 24 hours a day and the infection is almost impossible in the match because the players are very little less than a meter away. We will also always know who is infected or not. & Rdquor;

Another good news for Thebes has been in the numbers, as the employers expected many more positives.

“We are happy. We were expecting about 25-30 players infected by a statistical issue. There were in the Bundesliga and 1,700 tests were carried out, so we had calculated that due to the penetration of the coronavirus in Spain and the tests we would do, we expected more. But it is good news for football and for Spanish society & rdquor ;, said Thebes. “Most players have a very low viral load. On Monday-Tuesday they will have another test and possibly they will give a negative. They are in the final phase of the disease. & Rdquor;

For now, the president asks to continue fulfilling what is requested from the health authorities, since it is the only way out.

“You have to adapt to the circumstances, for football, the country and all companies. You have to follow the protocol, both for training sessions and for matches. A return to football is possible, although everything will not be the same. It just won’t be the same as you get at matches, training sessions, or how you have to behave even at home or on the street. & Rdquor;

“If there is a case like that of Herta in Berlin, we would ask the club to remove it from the activity. I hope it doesn’t happen. I see a lot of responsibility on the part of the players. They are very aware of what needs to be done & rdquor ;, Thebes finally concluded about the Herta player from Berlin who was removed from the team for not complying with the sanitary measures decreed by the German Government.

