I would have punished Hamilton with 30 seconds

Rivals for the title collided on the first lap of the race at Copse. Max Verstappen was thrown into the tire barrier while Lewis Hamilton continued in the competition, then received a 10-second penalty for the incident before winning the competition and reducing his deficit in the world championship.

The former boss of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone, expressed his opinion in a conversation with UK Sportsmail, although he does not believe that in his time the question of who is the culprit would have been raised. “In the past we would have said it’s one of those things from a racing incident. It was clear that everyone is striving to win the championship. “

However, today, things are slightly different, Ecclestone acknowledges. “If the stewards have to intervene, they should have given Lewis more than 10 seconds of penalty. It should have been 30 seconds,” said who was the top manager of the category. “Lewis was not leading when they collided. It was not his curve. He was almost one car length behind him. So he hit him from behind and not in front.”

“Ten seconds was not enough. The penalty does not match the action,” Ecclestone continued. “If you have to impose a sanction, which in a way was not necessary at all, then it was not the correct decision because it was not enough.”

“Hamilton is now the favorite for the title”

It is true that Verstappen remains the leader of the drivers’ standings after Hamilton’s victory, but the Dutchman’s lead has been reduced to eight points. Ecclestone – who said a few weeks ago that Hamilton could be finished – believes that the seven-time world champion has recovered his spirits after last weekend. “Lewis has put the batteries and now I think he has a chance to win the title. Before Sunday he had lost his advantage, but he did what he had to do.”

“He has just signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes,” explained the Englishman. “The reason he did it was because he thought it would take one more season to break Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles. But I can guarantee you that this incident has restored his confidence as it has not done all year. More chances than before. He’s given him a boost and he’s back to being the old Lewis. “

