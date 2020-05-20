The country is going through a moment of great uncertainty and everything that happens can affect people not only materially, but also emotionally. The networks were also a great space to download those feelings and so did Meme Bouquet in the last hours.

The renowned DJ He decided to use his Instagram account to wish his grandfather a very happy birthday, who passed away two years ago.

“Today you would be 88 years old. As you always said remember me on my birthday and with a smile. This is the photo that best describes you, fighting your last battles, and I looked at your face. With that energy and humor that characterized you. Always positive , always forwards “, he began saying Meme.

“It has been two years since you took that joy to heaven, and to tell you the truth, I miss her a lot and I envy those above a little. Although you must be attending to the trick, they must be laughing beautifully between talk and talk, Wine and wine. Down here is a bit of chaos, not knowing much that lies ahead but always going forward as you taught us! We are not going to loosen “, he continued the couple of Mery del Cerro.

“A new great-granddaughter arrived, Cala. Tata already knows her on FaceTime, look at the madness we’re living that I couldn’t take her with her. Mila is huge, playing a role as a spectacular big sister, like everything she does. They are many things together for a 4-year-old girl and I am surprised how she wears them, she has a lot of you, perceptive and intuitive. Every so often she tells me look at that little star Tati is there, how to tell you that my eyes are filling with tears, I hug her tight and she I say you’re always taking care of us, “he added, very moved. Bouquet.

“I am sure it is you with a message here I am, because it is out of nowhere that jumps. I would give everything for a while together and listen to you, eat a barbecue in the field, talk about horses, soccer and any topic that arises in those after-dinner sessions. long “, expres Mila and Cala’s dad.

“I have to bleach you, I will not be fulfilling much to remember you laughing and I’m already runny with fun, but well I’m half sensitive these days and it came out like that. It’s weird because I started writing to you and it felt like a chat of ours and I know you’re there. I repeat, because luckily I told you many times, I love you very much! ” Meme Bouquet his extensive and heartfelt dedication.

Related news

.