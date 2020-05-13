Now that it has been confirmed that the Disney classic ‘Hercules’ will also have its live-action version, many are the actors who seek to be part of this ambitious project, however, the actors who lent their voices for the animated version are raising their hands, so Danny DeVito would appear in this new version.

It was only a matter of time for Disney to decide to give a new version to the animated film of this God of Olympus, but unlike other live-action, the Russo brothers are planning to give a new approach to the classic, so expectations have already started to rise and apparently this will not be the only surprise.

According to portal sources, We Got This Covered, Danny DeVito is already in talks with Disney to impersonate satyr Phil In the film, although there is still no information that they have reached an agreement, it is good news to know that both parties are already in negotiations, so it is very likely that the actor will return to this story once again.

As we will remember, DeVito was commissioned to voice Phil in the 1997 animated version, so it would be great to have him back on paper, in fact, Josh Gad was said to be being contemplated for the role as well, but in an interview with Variety, the actor stated that the one to personify Phil was DeVito.

“I feel like I’ve definitely had and continue to have an incredible series of projects with the Disney company, but I don’t think anyone wants to see me take on another role in a live-action remake of an animated movie. I personally think they should re-elect Danny DeVito, That seems to me the best option, “said Gad.

Everything seems to indicate that the wish of Josh and everyone who grew up with this Disney classic will come true, since Danny DeVito would appear in the live-action of ‘Hercules’ and given the actor’s career and that his popularity has increased far from decreasing, it is very likely that the company of the mouse will end up giving him the role, so once again he will be the satyr Phil.