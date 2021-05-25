“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t expecting it”

05/25/2021 at 11:35 PM CEST

FC Barcelona defeated BeSoccer UMA Antequera on Tuesday 5-2 in a match played at the Palau in which the main protagonist was Andreu Plaza after announcing the club at noon that he will follow us on the bench the next course even though he had a contract.

Showing a naturalness that he has not lost even in the most delicate moments since he assumed the leadership of the team in 2016, the man from Girona explained how the decision was communicated to him.

“It wouldn’t be sincere if I didn’t say that I expected it. They announced it to me this morning. Xavi Budó called me last night and told me that today we had to meet at the club’s offices and Rafa Yuste, the vice president, told me in a cordial talk. And this is what there is. Laporta was unable to attend the meeting, but he called me personally and thanked me for the years I have been here. That he was happy with our work, but that it is another project, the normal thing, “said Plaza.

“The decision is not mine and I have no idea what has been said to decide it. I find it natural that a new team with a new president has their ideas and wants to have their coaches. I don’t find anything strange. It would be silly if I say that I am happy, but I am without any mental pressure and wanting to finish well and be league champion, “continued the former coach of the subsidiary.

“I’m fine. It was not something that I did not expect because of everything that is happening and what had happened before with Txus (Lahoz, the manager who will not follow either). If right now I had to sum up my state of mind in one word I would be liberated for not having to be aware of whether or not. I am focused on trying to win the league and I would be super happy, “reflected the Catalan.

Andreu Plaza assured that he will leave without grudges

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

“It would always have been possible to improve if we talked about titles, but I am just as happy. We have played five finals this season, we have won two and we have lost three. We would have liked to win them all, but I am just as satisfied as the previous season. The team has shown its face in all competitions and the requirement cannot be to win. The new Board had a plan in all areas and in this one as well, “Plaza said.

And he advanced that he could leave the benches unless something convinces him a lot. “When the league ends I want to rest a little and clean my head. I am already an age and I will have to make an approach at the level I do not know if definitive. If there was an interesting project I could think about it, but in principle the idea would be to finish, “he concluded.

In these five seasons, Andreu Plaza has won a Champions League, a league, two Spanish Cups, three King’s Cups and one Super Cup. Perhaps they have weighed the three defeats in a row in the finals of the European Cup, the Spanish Cup and the Super Cup … although nothing assures that they would have followed if they won them.