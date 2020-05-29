It would be to embarrass our authorities, if you know it, the fact that the parents of children with cancer are outside the Federal Health Secretariat on hunger strike.

And I say this, because it is not possible that a month and a half has passed, just short of the time of the arrival of the Coronavirus in our country, and children with cancer do not have the medicine they need to continue their treatment. But look, it is likely that they are somewhat embarrassed since they do not even receive them.

The parents of these little ones assure that this time they will put more pressure after that, according to what they say, the medicines “appear as if by magic” every time they appear, but after three or four days, it ends again. It would be necessary to be in the place of these parents to feel this impotence.

Article 24, Section 1 of the UNICEF Convention on the Rights of the Child, establishes verbatim that “States Parties recognize the right of the child to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health and to services for the treatment of diseases and rehabilitation Of the health. States Parties shall endeavor to ensure that no child is deprived of his right to enjoy these health services. ” And Section 2 subsection b establishes that it is necessary to “Ensure the provision of the necessary medical care and health care to all children, emphasizing the development of primary health care”.

Based on the above and seeing the situation of children with cancer, the Mexican government is not complying with this Convention, despite the fact that Mexico is one of the signatory States to it.

Now, if the simple act of not doing everything possible to provide this care to children with cancer is otherwise inadmissible, it is even more so if in these two months they forgot about them due to the Coronavirus; since, simply and simply, the hospitals have not had the medicines. I say this to avoid blaming the Directors of children’s hospitals that depend on the provision of the necessary medications to provide care. And to this add the fact that the parents have had no choice but to stand outside the Ministry of Health to go on a hunger strike and wait for the “busy schedule” of the holders of this agency to have a space to receive them. The result, more than 48 hours on hunger strike, two mothers with blood pressure problems and the refusal to receive them at the time of writing these lines. I insist, I would be ashamed.

It is understandable that republican austerity avoids wasteful spending on the federal budget at all costs, but there are issues on which this cannot be done. Children’s health is and should always be the priority in every government, as it is in a family, and if it is to investigate whether corruption has been committed in the purchase of these medicines, then to investigate but without dispensing what is necessary and always buy at the best cost, not the cheapest, for savings.

I do not know about you, but a server is outraged that above the health of children, with cancer or without cancer, there are other priorities on the part of those who say they manage this country and that although it is true that the Coronavirus has occupied the greatest attention these days, it is unthinkable that at least they have not designated a person to directly deal with this problem, who in addition to having been without solution for many more months, has dozens of innocent children on the verge of death.

José Luis Arévalo

Journalist

www.siete24.mx

@jlanoticias

@jarevalop

The post I would be ashamed appeared first on Seven24.