Social networks are a great ally for celebrities, and they allow them to get closer to their followers and maintain daily contact with them. However, they also allow a greater dissemination of everything published there And sometimes this is not positive. Samantha has suffered this in her meat when seeing how her home address leaked.

Samantha

The contestant of ‘OT 2020’ has shared through her social networks that your address has been leaked, which has caused a large number of people to have attended their home. « I know that my home address has been leaked, and many of you know that I live in a small town. I would appreciate it if you you did not come to my house to ring the bell and ask for me« he explained.

The singer lives in Beniarrés, a small municipality in Alicante, a fact that Samantha has also commented, who has asked for privacy so that they do not go to her home: « Yesterday I received many visits from people I don’t know anything about« I was trying to disconnect and I think I deserve a little privacy, it is one thing to go public and another to come homeAt the beginning of the message, she thanked all her fans for the treatment they were giving her and was very grateful to see them on the street, talk to them and sign and take all the photos that were necessary.

Samantha’s future

Among the singles released at the Academy by Gestmusic, Samantha published « Sin más » with the help of Carlos Sadness, who was considered a huge fan. Already in the final stretch, when the draft began to the record companies, Alicante received the proposal from Universal Music, a former record company linked to the talent show, to take their musical career with them.