Series A suspended the competition last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the league paralyzed, Juve is the leader of the championship with a point of advantage over Lazio, the second classified. Confinement measures in Italy are being reduced and there are already plans to allow the teams to re-train on May 18.

04/27/2020

On at 15:38

CEST

sport.es

However, The dates and conditions under which Series A will resume have not yet been defined, and among the different scenarios that are contemplated, there was talk of playing a play-off for the title involving the teams from the top of the classification.

Faced with this situation, the President of Lazio, Claudio Lotito, He expressed his opinion about it in an interview in La Repubblica: “A final between Lazio and Juventus? I would accept it but I will not be the one to raise that possibility“declared the president ‘biancocelesti.’ “Today we are one point away from Juve. Furthermore, in the first leg against Juventus we won 3-1 and also in the Super Cup. And there is still to play the second round match. To be fair, a team like Inter, which has 8 points less than us, or Atalanta, which has 14 points less, tell me if they should be involved. “

Further, Lotito denied the accusations of wanting to restart the season for his own interests, related to the fight for the Scudetto: “If we don’t play anymore, we would already be classified for the Champions League and save four months of salary. I would have the comfort of not playing, but I think about the system. Others don’t”

