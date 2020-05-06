“It wouldn’t surprise me if we get a pregnancy announcement,” said Katie Nicholl, a counselor and friend of Meghan Markle, in the context of the first birthday of Archie, who this May 6 celebrates his year of life surrounded by his parents in the Malib residence, without guests due to the quarantine due to coronavirus.

The advisor for Meghan Markle It broke the silence in two ways: it revealed details of Archie’s birthday party and the future plans of the Dukes of Sussex, who are very likely to be visited this Wednesday by Doria Ragland, Meg’s mom and grandmother of the little one with whom they met. move soon.

Details indicate that Meghan Markle And Harry have a sugar-free organic cake, a time in the mansion sink in Malib, and, best of all, a video call with princes George, Charlotte and Louis, the sons of William and Kate, who are prepared for their firstborn. Archie loves very much.

Katie Nicholl revealed more details about the greetings for the first-born of Meghan Markle: “The Queen wishes you happy birthday this week through Zoom just like the Cambridge kids. They haven’t seen their cousin in months, so they’ve been waiting to see how much he has grown.”

In dialogue with OK magazine, Katie noted that Meghan MarkleHarry and the birthday boy will get through the day with little hassle since there will be no guests besides the nanny, a housekeeper and security staff. Regarding the sugar-free cake, the adviser stated: “The duchess will be eager to prepare a birthday cake for her little one, she loves being creative in the kitchen.”

A nice news that Archie’s birthday brings is that for a while there will be no tension between Meghan Markle and Harry with William and Kate: The Dukes of Sussex await a video call of the Cambridge coughs to congratulate the boy, who has very special friends Guy and Oz, the family dogs.

But the great gift this new year can bring to Archie is a little brother: Katie revealed it when she pointed out without filters: “A brother for Archie is very much on the agenda.” Sayings add to what has been implied Meghan Markle in informal chats with his followers.

