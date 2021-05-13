“I woke up with my head stuck in the minibar of a hotel room after a night of drunkenness”

Pablo Motos recounted a personal anecdote that surprised the viewers of El hormiguero and his guest on Wednesday, Quim Gutiérrez (who came to present the second season of The Neighbor, which premieres on Netflix on May 21).

The presenter and the actor were commenting on the manias in the Gutiérrez hotels when the Valencian stated: “If I tell this I will fall …”. And he kept remembering that “One night I caught a major fart in Lake San Juan”.

Pablo Motos and Quim Gutiérrez, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

“We spent the night there because we were going to do wake (wakeboard and wakesurf) since the first pass is very beautiful, but I got to the room very hurt. I did everything you do, but drunk: I changed the bed, the furniture … “, he told the interpreter.

He went on to tell his guest and viewers that “the hotel had no air conditioning and it was summer, so I took all the drinks out of the fridge, I lined them up, even though I don’t remember that, and stuck my head in the freezer“, he assured between laughs.

“There are horrible awakenings, but doing it in a freezer … I fell asleep inside!”he exclaimed to Gutiérrez’s surprise. “My head was cool and the rest of my body was sweating. My head hurt from behind …”, he added.

Pablo Motos, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

“What did you dream of? With polar bears?”, Asked the actor, but Motos replied with a laugh that “what I have told is all that I remember, I have not kept any details”.