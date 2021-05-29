“I wish we were very proud after the game”

05/28/2021

On at 23:38 CEST

The Spanish César AzpilicuetaChelsea captain, said he wants his team “to be very proud” after the match that will face them in the Champions League final this Saturday against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

“Every player dreams from a young age of playing this game, of leading his team. I want us to be very proud after the game. It has taken us nine years to be here again, so it is a great opportunity.“said the captain of the London team at a press conference.

“We have the mentality to give everything on the field. We have done it in the past. Not only the field players, from the bench as well. We know that this is a challenge and that we will have to suffer in many moments. It is the most important of your career “, aimed.

About Manchester City, Azpilicueta said that it is a team that will try to “create a lot of opportunities” and “move the ball very fast”.

“I’m not going to discover City either. We have a lot of confidence in us. We have shown that we can play well against the great teams. This is the last step. There have been people who have doubted this group, but we are here in the final.”