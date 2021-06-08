“I wish we could renew Pellegrini soon”

06/08/2021 at 11:07 CEST

The president of Real Betis, Angel Haro, has highlighted that the work of Manuel Pellegrini at the head of the team has been of a high level in an interview for the club’s television: “Club and technicians are at ease. Pellegrini has a long-term contract and I wish we could renew him shortly”.

The highest representative of the entity, who He appeared together with the vice president of the club, José Miguel López Catalán, praised the great role they have played all levels of the club against the economic needs of Covid-19 and reiterated his confidence in the coach: “It was a matter of telling him about the project well because he wanted to know where the entity was going. He made an effort to come because he is attracted to the project and the social dimension that Betis has: it is a club with a soul and he feels it”.

Despite the great moment the club is having at the sporting level, the president is prudent: “We have learned that we have to try to avoid all the mountain peaks in Betis: we are not in a moment of euphoria and maximum celebration. We know that football is complicated, that it has little memory, and now we are starting from scratch again”.

Interest in Balbuena and Sabaly the first incorporation

The sports management of Real Betis is already working on the 2021/22 season. After the renovation of Víctor Ruiz and the definitive incorporation of Juan Miranda, the defensive plot is one of the priorities: The hiring of Sabaly, who arrives free from Girondins, has been closed and interest has been shown in Balbuena, who currently plays for West Ham and is well known to the manager.

Haro admitted that Balbuena is a market opportunity: “He is an interesting player due to his contractual situation. He knows the coach, but he is one of those we have in this list of centrals who, as everyone knows, is one of the lines that we have to reinforce”.